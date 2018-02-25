University of Ibadan gets new Registrar

Related News

The Governing Council of the University of Ibadan has approved the appointment of Olubunmi Faluyi as the new registrar of the institution.

The spokesperson of the institution, Olatunji Oladejo, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday afternoon.

According to Mr. Oladejo, the new registrar will be the 13th of the institution, Nigeria’s oldest university. She succeeds Olujimi Olukoya whose tenure expires next month.

“She will take over as from April from the current registrar, the interview took place last week Thursday,” he said.

He said Mrs. Faluyi is the current registrar and secretary to the college of medicine, university of Ibadan.

A staff of the institution, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said 10 people applied for the post of the registrar but Mrs. Faluyi topped the interview session.

“Ten people applied for the post but one person was disqualified at the point of the interview. So only nine persons were interviewed,” the source told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mrs. Faluyi attended the University of Ibadan for her Bachelor of Education degree between 1983 and 1986. She secured her Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Industrial Education in 1987.

She was an admissions officer at the university between 2002 and 2008.