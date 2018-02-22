EFCC arrests 27 ‘wonder bank’ operators in Oyo

Group of suspects operating wonder banks

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 27 suspected operators of illegal financial institutions, also known as wonder banks.

The head of media, Ibadan zonal office of the agency, Femi Oyewole, who disclosed this on Thursday, said the suspects were arrested at different locations within Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The suspects include, Olayeni Oladokun Samuel, Managing Director of Unlimited Grace Investment Limited and 10 members of his staff, Chris Igbinake of Grooming Centre and four of his staff and Akanbi Oluwakemi of Grace & Mercy Households Improvement Initiative and four of her staff.

The EFCC spokesman said, others include staffers of Sobic Financial & Investment Consultant, with their identities given as Awokunle Olukemi, Sikiru Obadara, Olasunkanmi Michael, Adeoti Adegboyega, Oyewusi Esther and Ojekunle Victor Olukayode.

He said the suspects have volunteered useful information to the operatives of the commission in their quest to unravel the extent of their illegal activities.

He added that investigations however have revealed that none of the institutions registered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) before embarking on financial transactions with the members of the public.

“They allegedly give loans to innocent and unsuspecting members of the public who register with them after 10 per cent deposit of the total loans sum and charge 15 to 20 per cent interest on all the loans granted to them,” he stated.

Sealed wonder bank

It was also gathered that these companies have branches in and outside Oyo State with thousands of customers spread across Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Kwara States.

“At the point of arrest, several copies of hand flyers for advertisement of their activities and laptops were recovered from them. They would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded and a prima facie case is established against them,” the image maker explained.

  • Sanmi Falae

    Dumb African government. Trust them to throw away the baby with the bath water. Whereas all the government needs to do is regulate the business activities by, for example, getting the owners to register with CBN and pay their taxes. There is no sensible reason in capitalist -economics, logic, and law to destroy this business as it will harm Nigeria’s fledgling private service sector of the economy. It will put people out of job and destroy the businesses of their lenders. In conformity with a capitalist economy that we run, they are offering loans to customers willing, able, and thus consent to pay the interest charged on the loans. In other words, the only law they have broken is not registering with the CBN. Fine them alright but don’t destroy their business. Perhaps the business owners should get a good lawyer.