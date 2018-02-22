Petrol scarcity: Ondo govt clamps down on fuel stations, revokes certificate of occupancy

Related News

The Ondo State Government has continued its clampdown on fuel stations hoarding petroleum products in the state, with the revocation of the certificate of occupancy of one of the stations in Idanre.

Petroleum products, already available in most of the stations owned by independent marketers in Akure, the state capital, are rarely sold in the day time.

When the stations open late in the evening or early in the morning, petrol is sold at N180 per litre.

The marketers have continued to argue that it is impossible to sell the product at the regulated price of N145 per litre given the cost of making the fuel available in their tanks.

But the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, uses the task force he set up to force the marketers to sell at the normal price.

The action of the governor worsened the fuel situation, as the marketers refused to sell, even when they had the product.

As the situation currently bites harder, motorists helplessly turn to the marketers who only opened at night.

Supplies at Bovas and the NNPC mega station in Akure have become epileptic, as vehicle owners hopelessly park their vehicles at the fuel stations for days when the product would be available to be sold at the normal N145 per litre.

On Wednesday, Abass Joy Nig. Lit. was sanctioned by the state government, as Mr. Akeredolu ordered the revocation of its C of O of the filling station for hoarding the product.

According to governor’s Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale, the station was found hoarding 36,000 litres of the product.

Mr. Odebowale said the revocation order was with immediate effect.

The statement directed the owner of the outlet to report to the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategy for further directives.