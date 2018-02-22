Aregbesola pardons five prisoners

Related News

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has pardoned five prisoners at the Kirikiri Maximum Prisons, Lagos, and Ilesha Prisons in the state.

Ajibola Bashiru, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, stated this on Thursday in Osogbo, the state capital.

The released inmates were Akeem Afolahan, Olowoyo Oladipo and Alaba Olagunjun, from the Kirikiri Prisons that were initially sentenced to death.

Others were Oladapo Adediji and Olabisi Adediji, of the Ilesha Prisons sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Attorney-General said that the inmates regained their freedom under the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy of the state government.

“In Pursuant to the advice and recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, exercising his powers under the Section 212 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended),” he said.

Mr. Bashiru, however, commended Mr. Aregbesola for his commitment to the justice sector reforms and prison decongestion in the state.

(NAN)