Ekiti Poly suspends registrar, bursar over ‘missing’ N98 million

The governing council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, has suspended the institution’s Registrar, Sade Adeniran, and Bursar, E.A. Onaolapo, for three months for inability to give satisfactory explanations on the management of N98 million meant to defray the promotion arrears of workers.

The council also instituted a committee to probe the administration of the immediate past rector, Theresa Akande, who left office in December, 2017, over a possible link with the alleged fraud.

As a result of the suspension, the council appointed J.O. Awoniyi and E.O. Aboluje as Acting Registrar and Acting Bursar respectively.

The action of the council was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information, Ade Adeyemi-Adejolu, and which was made public on Wednesday.

The statement said the suspended officers had been ordered to step aside for a period of three months “consequent upon an ongoing restructuring.”

Ms. Akande, according to the statement, would be investigated for allegedly “playing games” with workers’ promotion arrears while in office.

The statement noted that the decisions were reached at the Council’s statutory meeting held on February 15 as it considered the recommendations of the report of one of its ad-hoc committees raised to look into operations of the Akande-led management.

The council, the statement said, had set up a fact-finding panel to investigate the wrongdoings allegedly perpetrated by Ms. Akande in collaboration with Messrs. Adediran and Onaolapo between 2015 and 2017.

It said the panel would turn in its report ahead of the next statutory meeting of the Council scheduled for May 2018.

But Ms. Akande, has denied knowledge of any ongoing probe of her tenure as Rector of the institution.

She also said she was not aware of any promotion arrears, arguing that issues of arrears of promotion fell within the purview of the Budget Office.

“I am not aware of that but I know that was the period when I was having problems with the unions,” she said.

“Nobody has contacted me about any probe and I don’t know anything about promotion arrears because that is the duty of the Budget Office.

Promotion arrears were not paid throughout my tenure.

“We have made presentation to the Budget Office and that is all I can say about it for now. Let them contact me so that I can talk better.”