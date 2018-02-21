Two men docked for allegedly breaking into Lagos budget office

Related News

Two men, who allegedly broke into the Lagos State Budget Office through the ceiling to steal, were on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused — Sunday Igili, 50, a technician, and Simon Akan, 40, a driver — are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and breaking into the building with intent to commit felony.

The two men unlawfully gained entry into the Budget Office at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, by breaking through the ceiling of a toilet, the prosecutor, Matthew Akhaluode, said.

Mr. Akhaluode told the court that the accused committed the offences on February 16 at 5.30 p.m.

“The accused conspired to commit felony by unlawfully breaking the ceiling of the office toilet with the intention to steal.”

The offences contravened Sections 310 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 310 prescribes a three-year jail term for housebreaking, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The duo pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Y. R. Pinheniro, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until March 12.

(NAN)