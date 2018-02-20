Emir Sanusi, Fayose mediate peace talks between herders, farmers

Related News

Fulani herders in Ekiti and South-west Nigeria have taken a traditional oath binding on them to assure the host communities in Ekiti, and by extension, the South-west Nigeria, that, ”they would no longer behave unruly, kill or allow their cows to stray into farms.”

The traditional oath, revealed to be an effective cultural sanction on herders as its violation is believed to bring tragedy on the culprit, was administered by Ardo Mairero, the Sarkin Fulani of Kwara State.

This took place during the peace meeting of all parties involved in herdsmen challenge in

the state who include Ibrahim Shekarau, who represented the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi; Mohammad Leewa, National President, Miyetti Allah; Mohammad Kiruwa; Governor Ayodele Fayose; Ekiti Deputy Governor, Olusola Kolapo; Secretary to State

Government, Modupe Alade; Chief of Staff, Dipo Anisulowo; Agriculture Commissioner, Kehinde Odebunmi; and Miyetti Allah national and zonal leaders.

Also, a communique was co-signed by Mr. Fayose; Mr. Shekarau who represented the Emir of Kano; Mrs. Alade; Mr. Kiruwa, National President ,Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association; and Mohammad Kabir, Zonal Chairman,South-west, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association.

The details of the oath taking which was witnessed by Nasamu Muhammad, Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Ekiti State, was released through the office of the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Fayose, Idowu Adelusi.

”Of most significance of the peace meeting of February 19 by the stakeholders was the traditional oath taken with kolanuts as agreement that the herdsmen in Ekiti will not behave unruly any longer, kill or allow their cows to stray into farms.

“It was administered with kola and sharing of the kola, which is a Fulani tradition that is binding on the initiators. With this oath, issues of robbery, killing, damaging of farms and kidnapping among others being allegedly perpetuated by Fulani herders are over in the state.

The meeting and signing of the memorandum by all parties lasted for two hours between 11 p.m. on Monday and 1 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20,” Mr. Adelusi said.

The communique, released to journalists on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital,

reads in part:

“The representatives of Emir of Kano, Ibrahim Shekarau, conveyed the concern of the emir over broken down relationship between herdsmen and host communities that has led to loss of lives in Ekiti State and other parts of the country. The emir commiserated with the families of those whose lives have been cut short due to the attacks, and reprisals of herders and associated consequences.”

It went further to say: “Similarly, the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and patrons condemned in strong terms any form of killing that has taken place. The emir,through his representatives stated and it was unanimously agreed that henceforth:

”All herders must obey the anti-grazing and relevant laws of the land.”

The communique further gave the following resolutions: “That herdsmen must stop attacks on any member of the host communities, any herder that breaches the peace should be prepared to face the wrath of the law, and Ekiti people should not provoke the herdsman or kill their cattle.

“It is therefore agreed that pastoralists / farmers crisis and killings under any guise must stop immediately. The meeting supports the anti-night grazing stand of the law because it protects the interest of all parties,and the law taken its course in the violation of letters of these resolutions. Similarly, the meeting describes Governor Fayose as a peaceful leader who represents hope for all.”