Lagos APC Reps endorse Ambode for 2019

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives from Lagos State on Saturday endorsed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for a second term in office.

The APC Caucus in the House made this known when they presented a letter to the governor at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja asking him to re-contest in 2019.

The caucus, led by the Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the decision to unanimously endorse Governor Ambode for a second term was as a result of his brilliant performance in office in the last two and half years.

They also cited what they called the “massive infrastructural development and giant strides” in all sectors of the State.

Speaking with journalists after a closed-door meeting with the governor, Mr. Gbajabiamila said the lawmakers were proud to associate with the achievements of the governor so far, and would support him in his second term ambition.

He said, “We are members of the House of Representatives APC Caucus from Lagos State. We all came into Lagos today to perform a very unique and sacred duty; something we did not take very lightly at all; something we deliberated over a couple of days ago and we spoke with one voice.

“Because of the giant strides of our amiable Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode in the last two and a half years in governing the State; because of the things he has done across board, across all the Local Government Areas, across different sectors, we sat together and we decided without a dissenting voice to seek his audience and endorse him for re-election in 2019 as the Governor of Lagos State.”

The House Leader described the endorsement as history repeating itself as the Caucus was the first to endorse the governor for election in 2015. He said it was instructive that there was not a single dissenting voice in the decision to support Mr. Ambode for second term.

“So, we are here today as stakeholders across all the Local Governments and federal constituencies of the State to present a very unique letter to our Governor seeking for him to run again in 2019. We will give him unflinching support and have him re-elected overwhelmingly as Governor in 2019,” he said.

In his reaction, Mr. Ambode thanked the lawmakers for the endorsement.

The governor said, “I am greatly humbled to receive the APC Caucus in the House of Representatives from Lagos State. I am more delighted that this word of encouragement by way of this letter is to inspire me further to continue to render service to the good people of Lagos.

“I want to thank you so much for the honour you have done me; I receive it with all humility and I pray that God gives us the grace to actually honour all the letters and the words in this message.”