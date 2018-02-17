NURTW fracas: I killed many people for Akanni Olohunwa, suspect confesses

Related News

A sidekick of the immediate past chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Union Road of Transport Workers, Akanni Rafiu also known as Olohunwa, on Friday alleged that he killed many people on the order of Mr. Olohunwa

Adeola Williams, aka ‘Ade Lawyer’, was paraded alongside Mr. Olohunwa at the Lagos State Police headquarters on Friday after they both were arrested by operatives of the Inspector -General of Police Intelligence Response Team on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Their arrest followed the murder of one Ganiyu Ayinla aka Pinero, the personal assistant to the NURTW chairman in Idumota , Azeez Lawal, known also as ‘Kunle Poly’.

Premium Times reported how the late Mr. Lawal was killed on January 23 during an attack on Kunle Poly in Idumota area of Lagos Island.

On Friday, ‘Ade Lawyer’ confessed that Mr. Olohunwa contracted him to assassinate Kunle Poly and they agreed on N1.5 million to execute the plan.

He alleged that after the attack, Mr. Olohunwa refused to pay him the balance of N1 million having paid N500,000 upfront.

The refusal, he said, was because he eliminated the wrong target, rather than Kunle Poly himself.

The suspect also recounted that he had been hired to kill people by various ‘clients’, among whom are traditional rulers.

He, however, declined to mention the names of the traditional rulers.

“I carried out four killings for him (Olohunwa) . During the clash between him and Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), I killed two people for him . He said Kunle Poly betrayed him and contracted me to kill him,”‘Ade Lawyers said.

He alleged that Mr. Olohunwa sent a Toyota Camry to him through one ‘Skoda’, Mr. Olohunwa’s brother. He, however, claimed that he rejected the car and demanded a Jeep, which he said he got three weeks ago.

On his part, Mr. Olohunwa admitted to giving Ade Lawyer N500,000 , but said the money was not meant for the assassination of anyone.

He alleged that Ade Lawyer once shot dead about nine people who were heading for Lagos Island from Ajah, adding that he also once killed an NURTW chairman at Oyingbo.

Edgal Imohimi, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, said the suspects were arrested based on the confessional statements of their accomplices arrested earlier by the police.

“Investigation is ongoing and effort is being made to arrest other suspects at large,” he told journalists.