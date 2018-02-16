Former minister wants underage voters delisted

Related News

A former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Jumoke Akinjide, on Thursday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to delist underage voters captured in its voting list.



The former minister made the call during the 2018 Peoples Democratic Party Youth summit, held in Ibadan, Oyo State.



Represented by her media aide, Isiaka Kehinde, the minister called on the Commission to remove the names of underage children who reportedly registered to vote in the northern part of the country.



“Youth should make a difference. I want (the) youth to make a success of their participation in politics and the INEC should provide a fertile ground for democracy to thrive.



“INEC should take all reasonable steps for democracy to work in Nigeria. It should not only promise what is right, it must convincingly be seen as doing so,” she said.



“One of the surest ways to go about this is by disinfecting the system from its moral virus by disallowing underage voters or by stopping aliens from neighbouring countries from getting Permanent Voter Cards which, in most places, are not even accessible to eligible Nigerian voters,” she said.



The former minister also appreciated the youth for coming to the event with their PVCs, urging them to “go to your local government and wards to mobilise more people to collect their own and as a matter of duty, keep your leaders regularly informed of the progress.”



The meeting had in attendance youth from the 351 wards of Oyo State who unanimously called on INEC to scrutinise the voter register and delete names of those who were not eligible to vote.



Ms. Akinjide commended the restiveness of the Nigerian youth over the years, saying their involvement shows that they are on the right track to progress.



In a recent council election in Kano State, there were widespread allegations of underage voting as pictures of the said underage voters went viral on social media.



INEC, in its reaction said it could not be blamed for the situation as it had no control over the affairs of the state electoral commission.

