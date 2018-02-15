Oyo govt to provide 12,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser to farmers

Related News

The Oyo State Government says 12, 000 metric tonnes of UREA/NPK fertiliser will be provided at subsidised rate to farmers in the state ahead of the next planting season.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Oyewole Oyewunmi, said this in a statement issued in Ibadan on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner restated government’s commitment toward ensuring food security, enhanced farm products as well as boosting of the state’s economy.

He said it was imperative to prepare ahead of the next planting season, saying such effort would boost farming operations and increase yield in the state.

Mr. Oyewunmi stated that government was expecting supply of 8,000 metric tonnes of NPK fertiliser under the Federal Government Special Fertiliser Intervention Programme.

The commissioner also said that government was in the process of procuring 4,000 metric tonnes of UREA fertiliser to be sold to farmers at a subsidised rate.

He explained that the fertiliser would be available in all the eight warehouses and the farm service centres where agricultural inputs are sold in the state.

The commissioner also said that government would concentrate on the procurement of fertiliser and not agrochemicals as farmers could easily access the crop protection products in their locality.

Mr. Oyewunmi enjoined members of the public, especially youths, to actively embrace farming in order to guarantee food security as well as become gainfully engaged in order to eradicate poverty.

(NAN)