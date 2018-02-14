After giving evidence on how Fayose allegedly rigged 2014 election, Aluko apologises, returns to PDP

Related News

A former Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Temitope Aluko, says he has returned to the party after his unfruitful sojourn in the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Mr. Aluko in a statement on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, said he had apologised to the state governor, Ayo Fayose, over his actions in the past, saying he would remain committed and loyal to the governor and all that he represents.

“Fact is that there were series of misunderstanding between myself and my political leader and benefactor, Governor Fayose. But by the grace of God, we have resolved all issues and I have apologized to him for whatever wrong steps that I took in the past,” Mr. Aluko said in the statement he titled, ‘Why I returned to my political home’.

“The governor took me back without consideration for the past and for this, I have vowed to remain committed and loyal to him and all that he represents.”

Mr. Aluko, who led the governor’s campaign in 2014, became his political enemy shortly after he assumed office, for allegedly failing to appoint him his chief of staff.

The former PDP secretary who hibernated in the APC in the last two years, had given evidence on how Mr. Fayose allegedly rigged the 2014 governorship election in connivance with some military officers.

He also accused the governor of benefitting from the $2.4billion arms funds from the office of the National Security Adviser, rebutting the governor’s claims that he funded his campaigns through the support of Zenith Bank.

But in a statement on Wednesday shared by the spokesperson of the governor, Lere Olayinka, Mr. Aluko said he had since broken his relationship with former Governor Kayode Fayemi and Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu.

He said he also severed relationship with former PDP spokesman, and governorship aspirant, Dayo Adeyeye, Biodun Olujimi, senator and an aspirant, Olamide Oni and others who although are in the PDP, are opposed to Mr. Fayose’s plan to have his deputy succeed him.

“I am also totally in support of the continuity agenda of the Governor, which is the adoption of Deputy Governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola as the preferred candidate of the PDP,” he said.

He berated Mr. Adeyeye and other aspirants for constituting themselves into an opposition within the PDP.

He also chided Mr. Fayemi for neglecting Ekiti State in the activities of his office as a minister, adding that the state was yet to benefit from his being a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This I have done without apology to anyone. As from now, it is Fayose leads, I follow and with other privileged members of the Osoko Political Family, we are united in continuity,” he added.

It will be recalled that Messrs Fayose and Aluko had once met in a hotel in Lagos in June 2016 to reconcile. They later briefed the press after the meeting.

But the truce was short-lived as Mr. Aluko recanted the following day, saying he had no agreement with the governor to bury the hatchet.