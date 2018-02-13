Property agent jailed for six months for theft

High court

An Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, has convicted and sentenced a woman, Folashade Adeleke, to six months imprisonment without an option of fine on a two-count charge bordering on stealing.

The convict who was arraigned by the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in 2016, pleaded not guilty to the two charges against her but was later found guilty after full trial.

The court convicted and sentenced her accordingly.

Ms. Adeleke’s journey to the prison followed a petition to the EFCC, from a complainant alleging that the convict defrauded her of N6.75 million under the guise that she had a four-bedroom bungalow available for sale in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The petition further alleged that after payment was made to the convict’s bank account, she diverted the money to her own use instead of transmitting the money to the owner of the property.

This resulted in the owner of the property closing business with the petitioner and all efforts made to retrieve the money were unsuccessful.

The judge, O. O. Majekudunmi convicted the accused and sentenced her without option of fine.

