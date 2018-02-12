Oyo APC members protest alleged imposition of candidates

Related News

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State on Monday staged a protest at the state secretariat of the party in Ibadan.

The protest, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, was put together by members over alleged imposition of candidates for the forthcoming council election in the state by the Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, and his loyalist.

Our correspondent gathered that the protesters were mobilised from all the council areas in the state.

There had been alleged plan by Mr. Ajimobi to impose party candidates in the coming council polls.

The party in the state is said to be divided into two major divisions, tagged the ‘LAMists’ and the SENACO loyalists.

The LAMists, it is said, are the faction of the late former governor of the state, Lam Adesina, while the SENACO supporters are said to be loyalists of Mr. Ajimobi.

