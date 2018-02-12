Ekiti 2018: I am APC’s best choice – Ayo Arise

Related News

A former senator and chieftain of the All progressives Congress, APC, Ayo Arise, says he has a better chance of winning the governorship elections ahead of other aspirants in the party.

He said although he had respect for former governors, Kayode Fayemi and Segun Oni, he possessed the popularity to wrest power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

Although Mr. Fayemi, who is also the Minister of Mines and Steel Development is yet to make public his intention to contest the July 14 election, Mr. Oni has declared that he would be taking another shot at the governorship seat.

According to Mr. Arise, the two former governors have contributed to the development of the state, but it was time for fresh blood to be allowed to rule the state.

The former senator spoke on Sunday at the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Pro Cathedral, Oye Ekiti, after a thanksgiving service on his release from the hands of kidnappers late last year.

Mr. Arise was kidnapped last year along Lokoja –Abuja road while returning to the Federal Capital Territory after visiting Ekiti State and was held by his captors for six days.

“Going by the mood in town, the people prefer a new person than those they have seen in the past,” said Mr. Arise.

“APC wants to win the coming election at all cost and they need a popular candidate and they knew I am the best for the job so that our strategy can work.

“The APC knows how important the July 14 governorship election is to members. They need to apply the right strategy and they know who is fit to be able to defeat the PDP, and that is me.

“Both Oni and Fayemi are my good friends. I contested as a senator when Oni vied for the governorship in 2007. The two of them have ruled Ekiti and now is my own turn.

“Even if I step down for any of them, I can only guarantee them my own vote at the primary, because the delegates are adults who can take decisions on their own.”

Mr. Arise also said he agreed with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, that states should now operate their police to stem the tide of kidnappings and herdsmen menace.

Mr. Arise said it will be difficult for the current security agencies to tame the marauding herdsmen and kidnappers because many of them don’t understand the terrain where they were operating.

“I agree with the establishment of a state police. They can identify the people and when you allow the community to take charge of their own security, they will be determined to fish out criminals,” he said.

“Nigeria is so big that you can’t be controlling security from the centre, it must be decentralised.”