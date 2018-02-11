Ambode to speak on values of inclusion as statecraft at UNILAG convocation

Related News

The four-day event to mark the 50th Convocation of the University of Lagos is set to start on February 19 with a lecture on “Inclusion: The Path to a New Nation” to be delivered by the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Renowned biologist, Anya Anya, distinguished for his work in Parasitology, will be the chairman of the occasions according to a statement from the university Vice Chancellor’s office, which also indicated that two highlight events of the convocation week will be the celebration of both the graduating students and the investiture of Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the twelfth vice chancellor of the university.

Mr. Anya, a professor, is a recipient of the National Merit Award, NMON, Nigeria’s highest award for academic achievement and a social commentator known as much for his non-scientific publications as for his scientific publications. He was the founding chief executive of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

University of Lagos is planning to use this year’s convocation lecture to draw attention to the challenges of managing diversity through purposeful policies of inclusion that promotes development, community health and unity. These values speak to the university’s awareness of matters at the heart of the country’s challenges according to a professor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, in an earlier visit to Premium Times offices, when he said the university is headed in the direction of more involvement in the affairs of the local community within which it exists.

An annual pre-convocation press conference, where the university will announce details of the number of graduating pupils is scheduled to hold for February 14 by 10:00 a.m. at the Senate chamber of the university, but the convocation activities will hold at the J.F Ade Ajayi auditorium and will start at 1:00 p.m. on February 19.