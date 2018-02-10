Akarigbo of Remo loses wife

Related News

The Akirigbo of Remo land, Babatunde Ajayi, has announced the death of his wife, Linga Ajayi.

A press statement from the palace of the monarch on Friday, said the death of Mrs. Ajayi occurred on Sunday, the February 4, 2018 after a long and protracted illness.

“Linga Ajayi was a Consultant Surgeon at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Scotland, United Kingdom,” the statement read.

“She trained at Lagos University Teaching Hospital. She was a fellow of National Postgraduate Medical College Nigeria; a fellow of West African Postgraduate Medical College and a fellow of Royal College of Surgeon, Edinburgh.

“Burial arrangements would be announced later.”