Smugglers machete customs operatives

Related News

An operative of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Ogun State Area Command, Muhammed Maigari, has been brutally cut with a machete by armed smugglers at Ibeji River around Idogo-Ifoyintedo axis in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

The command public relations officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, who confirmed this to journalists on Friday, said the victim is currently in a critical condition.

He said the incident occurred on Wednesday.

He said Mr. Maigari, who is attached to the Federal Operations Unit but posted to the Idiroko border axis, was ”dealt a life- threatening cut on his left upper arm by the smugglers.

”Maigari and some of his colleagues were said to have been on routine patrol when they got an intelligence report that some smugglers were coming with a smuggled Toyota Highlander towards the Ibeji River, and they rushed to the scene to intercept the vehicle,” he said.

The spokesman added that the smugglers attempted to disarm Mr. Maigara but when they were unsuccessful, they ”decided to smash his head with the machete but he blocked it with his arm.

“The cut was life-threatening. The smugglers were armed and they confronted our operatives. But since we did not want any loss of lives, our operatives successfully intercepted the Toyota Highlander being smuggled through the forest,” Mr. Maiwada told journalists.

“It (seized car) is currently in the command’s custody at sentry, Idiroko border. The command will not relent in curbing smuggling activities around Idiroko border and Ogun state as a whole,” he said.

He said the victim was first rushed to the General Hospital at Idiroko for treatment but was later transferred to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos for comprehensive treatment.