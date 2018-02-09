400 French teachers undergo training in Lagos

Related News

The Lagos State Government on Friday commenced the training of 400 teachers of French Language to further improve the teaching and learning of the language in the state public schools.

Adebunmi Adekanye, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, made this known at a programme to introduce Media Education of French Language in Public Schools in Lagos.

Mrs. Adekanye said that it was part of the state government’s effort to raise the standard of education.

She said that the state’s Multilingual Centre was recently certified to function as an International Language Resource Centre due to the professional recommendation of the Embassy of France.

Mrs. Adekanye said that the centre had been certified as an international Trainer in French Language at the instance of TV5 World Service, a multimedia platform for the teaching and learning of French Language at the University of Nantes, France.

”The benefits of our teachers and students studying various languages, especially French cannot be overemphasised, as it has been found that speaking two or more languages is a great asset to the cognitive process.

”It is germane to mention that French and English are the leading international languages in the world.

”It is common knowledge that of the 18 West African countries, 13 are French, while five are English speaking countries.

”We believe that intensifying our study in French Language will help us to produce a crop of diplomats for the nation,” she said.

In her remarks, Oluyinka Bello, the Director, International Language Resource Centre, said that there was need to understand the language of the nation’s neighboring countries for easy communication and ties.

”The position of our country in the West African sub-region, as an Anglophone country surrounded by Francophone neighbours, makes the study of French a necessity.

”Learning the language will help in the area of commerce, socio-cultural interaction, peace, expand bi-lateral cooperation and agreements between the Embassy of France and the state government as well as the nation’s security management,” she said.

Also, Sarah Sosan, a former deputy governor of Lagos State, commended the state government for the ongoing revolution in the education system.

Mrs. Sosan also lauded the state government’s efforts at ensuring efficient training of number of French teachers within the school system.

She said that Nigeria shared borders with Cameroun, Niger, Chad, Benin Republic, adding that the fact explained the need for many Nigerians to be proficient in French Language use.

According to her, learning the language can be a great asset to us as a state and as a nation.

(NAN)