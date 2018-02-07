Workers in Oyo tertiary institutions suspend strike

Related News

The five unions in the six Oyo State Government-owned tertiary institutions have suspended their three month old strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the suspension was announced by the unions at their various congresses held across the institutions on Tuesday.

The institutions are The Polytechnic, Ibadan; Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa; Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki; Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo; Oyo State College of a Education, Lanlate; and Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora.

The unions are Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP; Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics, SANNIP; and Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU.

Others are Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education Nigeria and College of Education Academic Staff Union.

Babatunde Adeniyi, the Chairman, Joint Action Committee of the unions, said that the strike was suspended following the resolutions of the Governing Council chairpersons of the six institutions.

Mr. Adeniyi said that the chairmen had resolved to restore the payment of 100 per cent salary of workers from January.

“We are suspending the strike with the hope that the state government will release funds to these institutions to clear the salaries arrears owed workers from seven to 17 months,” he said.

In his reactions, Gbemiga Adewale, the Provost, Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, thanked the unions for their understanding.

Mr. Adewale said that academic activities would commence at the college on February 12 based on the recently revised academic calendar for 2017/2018 academic session.

(NAN)