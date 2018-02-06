Three remanded in Ekiti for raping minor

Related News

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate court, on Tuesday, remanded three persons for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in Ekiti.

The suspects, Samuel Farotimi, 27, Sunday Ajimoko, 40, and Sunday Ilugbo, 30, were arraigned for allegedly taking turns to rape the girl.

According to the charge sheet, the accused, whose addresses were not given are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and rape.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the police prosecutor, Oriyomi Akinwale, a sergeant, told the court that the suspects committed the offence at about 9.00 p.m. on January 29 at Odo Ado area of Ado-Ekiti.

He said the suspects conspired among themselves to rape the victim, who was coming back from an errand.

The prosecutor noted that the offences contravened Sections 33 and 31 (2) of the Child Rights Law of Ekiti State Cap C7.

The Magistrate, Dolapo Akosile, in her ruling, ordered that the suspects be remanded in prison custody pending receipt of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She then adjourned the case until March 14.