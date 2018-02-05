Ambode swears in new Lagos commissioners

Related News

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday swore in new members of his cabinet, demanding from them `nothing but the best`.

“Given the cosmopolitan nature of our state and the peculiar challenges of a mega city, we cannot afford to rely on the status quo approach to providing solution to new and emerging issues.

“As you settle down to your new assignments, I demand nothing but the best from you,” Mr. Ambode told the new cabinet members.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the five new members include Olayinka Oladunjoye as Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives; Segun Banjo as the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning and Oladipo Lawanson as the Commissioner for Transportation.

Others are Akeem Fahm, Commissioner for Science and Technology, and Omoyele Sulaiman, the Special Adviser to the governor on Community and Communications.

Mr. Ambode charged them to, as a matter of necessity, adopt new methods to achieve greater efficiency and increased productivity.

The governor told the new appointees to immediately hit the ground running and bring themselves up to speed with the mandate of their ministries and agencies, as well as key into the immediate priority for the year, which is the completion of all ongoing projects.

“This, however, does not preclude the initiation of new projects that are considered highly essential and critical to the general well-being of our people.

“We are committed to sustaining this goodwill by upholding our policy of inclusion and implementing programmes and projects that will positively and directly impact on the livelihood of all our people,” he said.

Mr. Ambode said that one of the approaches of his administration had been to infuse innovation and creativity into governance.

He said the appointment of the new cabinet members was made to be in tune with the pace and set goals of his administration in reinvigorating and reenergising government machinery.

The governor commended the former members of the state executive council for their dedicated service and contribution to the achievements so far recorded by his administration.

He also commended the state House of Assembly for ensuring due diligence and speedy confirmation process for the members of the cabinet.

Mr. Oladunjoye, on behalf of the appointees, assured the governor that they would key into the vision and mission of the government.

NAN reports that the governor had on January 11 carried out a cabinet reshuffle, dropping three commissioners and appointing five new ones.

(NAN)