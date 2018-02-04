Suspected notorious kidnapper shot dead, seven wounded 

Related News

The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Ogun State has shot dead a suspected member of a gang of kidnappers terrorising Ilaro in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, the police said.

A former Minister of Education, Iyabo Anisulowo, was abducted in the area some years ago and spent over one week with her kidnappers before the police rescued her.

Disclosing the development on Sunday, Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the gang had earlier kidnapped a man, Sanni Nasarawa, and tied him up in a forest for seven days while waiting for ransom from his family.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the victim untied himself and escaped while his abductors were fast asleep, and then reported at the state headquarters of FSARS in Abeokuta.

“Luck smiled on him when the rope they used to tie him got loose while his abductors were fast asleep,” the police spokesperson said. “He subsequently escaped and ran to FSARS office in Abeokuta where he lodged a complaint.”

He added that the officer in charge of FSARS), Uba Adams, immediately mobilized his men to the forest and engaged the gang in gun duel.

“The team combed the forest from 6pm of 1st February up till about 4:00am of 2nd February before they came across the gang who engaged them in serious gun battle, which lasted for almost an hour,” Mr. Oyeyemi said.

“At the end of the encounter, one of the suspects was gunned down while others numbering about seven escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries. Recovered from them was one AK47 riffle loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition,” the police spokesperson said.

He said, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals as well as traditional healers to report anybody who presents himself with gunshot injury.

The police boss assured residents of Ogun State of prompt police response to any crime reported and urged them to continue to sustain the confidence they have in the police.