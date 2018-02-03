Ondo assembly passes N181.42 billion 2018 budget

Related News

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Friday passed the state’s 2018 budget of N181.42 billion into law about one month after it was presented to it.

The house which was presided over by its speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, voted unanimously to pass the budget it jerked up by over N10 billion.

The state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had on December 22, 2017, presented a total estimate of N171, 267, 913, 000 to the House of Assembly for consideration.

The house however raised the budget by N10,156, 627, 283, making the total budget passed into law, N181, 424, 540, 283.

The passage followed the submission and adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation chaired by Sunday Olajide

Mr. Olajide gave the reasons for the increase in the budget estimate.

He said the sum of N7 billion SUBEB funds for capital projects in 2017 was rolled into the 2018 budget, while the sum of N2 billion was also earmarked for the conduct of local government elections.

He added that errors of figures observed in the proposals of MDAs were rectified, resulting in the increase of the budget sum.

Mr. Olajide also said the budget estimates gave a clear expression to the vision of the government to transform Ondo state, adding that the 2018 expenditure was set at sustainable level taking cognisance of the current economic realities.

He noted that the committee observed that there were clear indications that considering the projections in the budget, there would not be abandoned projects.

A breakdown of the budget showed that a total of N78, 587, 675, 486 is voted for recurrent expenditure, while the sum of N80, 928, 985, 234bn is for capital expenditure.

A total of N13, 599, 878, 084 billion was voted for debt service, while the sum of N8,308,001, 478.30 was earmarked for statutory transfer.

A vote for the passage was taken by the house after a motion was moved by House Majority Leader, Olugbenga Araoyinbo, and was seconded by deputy speaker, Iroju Ogundeji.