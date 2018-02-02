Man arrested with human head in Ogun

Related News

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Alex Babalola, who was found with a human head in Asese area of Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the State.

The command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known on Friday.

He said that the suspect, an indigene of Ondo State was arrested at about 12 p.m. on February,1, 2018 by operatives of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) who were on routine patrol of the area.

He said the arrest followed an information from a member of the public who called the attention of FSARS operatives to two men with a sack coming out of a nearby bush.

The witness informed police that he went into the bush to ease himself when he saw the two men hiding what looked like a human head in a sack.

“Upon the information, the policemen went after the two men and subsequently got one of them arrested while the other one escaped. On searching the sack with the arrested one, it was discovered that the sack contained a human head,” Mr. Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesman said the suspect, on interrogation said that an herbalist asked him and his escaped partner whom he simply identified has ‘Ijebu’ to bring a human head for money-making ritual.

Speaking on the development, the traditional leader of the community, Kasumu Sonola commended the FSARS team for their quick response and routine patrol of his area.

He urged them to intensify the patrol in order to rid the area of criminals.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered a manhunt for the second suspect.