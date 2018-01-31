Three-year-old boy, three others die in Lagos as truck plunges into river

Related News

A three-year-old boy and three others died on Wednesday when a truck plunged into the river at the Kara end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident occurred at about 8.45 a.m when a container detached from the truck while it was on motion around Kara bridge end of the road.

Witnesses said the container later rammed into a motorcycle rider and two passengers while the detachable head of the truck plunged into Isheri Olofin River.

A three-year-old boy on the motorcycle lost his life on the spot, it was gathered, while his mother sustained leg fracture.

The dead and injured have since been moved to the hospital by officials of the Federal Road Service Corps, FRSC.

The detachable part of the truck that plunged into the river was recovered by officials of LASEMA with with support from local divers.

According to LASEMA, three bodies were extricated from it and have been moved to the morgue by the FRSC.

The General Manager LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, said that proper investigation would be conducted on the incident.