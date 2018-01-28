Osun LG polls: APC sweeps all 389 councilorship seats

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola

All the candidates of the All Progressives Congress(APC), who contested Saturday’s local government elections, have been declared winners by the Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

Announcing the results in Osogbo on Sunday, the Chairman of the commission, Segun Oladitan, said the ruling party’s candidates were returned in all the 389 seats contested on Saturday.

He however said a total of 71 candidates of the total number had opponents during the election as 318 candidates were returned unopposed.

According to Mr. Oladitan, 128 of the unopposed returned candidates were from Osun Central Senatorial District, while117 were from Osun West and the remaining 73 from Osun East Senatorial District.

He said 52 of the candidates who had opponents in the election came from Osun East; 13 from Osun West and six came from Osun Central.

The commission also issued a certificate of return to all the winners.

The government had adopted a parliamentary system for the councils, which means that the councillors will elect their chairmen as they assume office.

