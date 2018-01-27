Voter apathy mars Osun LG polls

Related News

The Osun state local council election on Saturday witnessed voter apathy as there was a low turnout in most of the wards.

The election also did not commence at the stipulated time of 8 a.m. as most polling units officially opened for business an hour later.

Low turnout was witnessed at Osogbo and other parts of the central senatorial district.

There was also low turn out of voters in Ede, an area with high voting population.

It is also the area where the senator representing Osun West, Demola Adeleke, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) hails from.

The PDP is not participating in the election after citing reasons of unfairness and had challenged the conduct of the election by the state government.

However, turnout was impressive in Ife East and Ife North where some skirmishes were recorded.

APC’s Director of Publicity in the state, Kunle Ayatomi, said the low turnout was attributable to the lack of proper information on the truth about the court judgment regarding the election.

“There was a misinformation on the court judgment regarding the local government election,” he said.

“You know that what happened where people were unsure of whether the election would hold or not.

“That must have resulted in the turnout in some places, but where I am in Ife North, there is a large turnout of voters.”

Mr. Ayatomi noted that it was an election at the grassroots and with proper mobilisation there could have been a good turnout.

He added that the election went well across the state and there was no need for worries.