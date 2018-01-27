Osun Council Polls: FRSC issues travel advisory

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps on Saturday urged motorists to avoid Oshogbo and other connecting routes within the state due to Saturday’s local council elections in Osun State.

Travellers from Ibadan to Akure are advised to use the Gbongan-Ile Ife-Ilesa-Ipetu-Ijesa Expressway where there would be no restrictions “whatsoever”, according to an advisory issued by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps’ spokesperson.

The same route should be used by motorists going to Ondo town because the Ife township route has been blocked.

Motorists going to Ilorin and Offa from Akure are to use Ekiti State.

The advisory would be lifted by 3:00 p.m Saturday when voting is expected to end in the statewide council elections, Mr. Kazeem said.