Former Minister challenges Fayose, declares for Ekiti PDP governorship ticket

Related News

Former Minister for Works, Dayo Adeyeye, has vowed to frustrate the efforts of Governor Ayo Fayose to impose a candidate on the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) in Ekiti State ahead of the governorship election slated for July this year.

Mr. Adeyeye, Who was the PDP spokesman under Ahmed Makarfi caretaker committee, on Wednesday publicly declared his intention to seek his party’s ticket, despite the governor’s choice of his deputy, Kolapo Olusola.

He said he would resist all the plans by Fayose to muzzle other aspirants vying for the PDP governorship ticket.

Mr. Adeyeye’s declaration was attended by a large crowd and was heavily manned by security operatives.

The large deployment of security was occasioned by fears of possible clash between Mr. Adeyeye’s supporters and those of Mr. Fayose during the event..

Addressing his supporters, Mr. Adeyeye said Mr. Fayose was privileged to be governor and should stop play God on the issue of Ekiti governorship election.

“I have confidence in Uche Secondus-led NWC to conduct a free, fair and credible poll in Ekiti. I served the PDP as the National Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee for 18 months and we conducted a credible convention that brought the new executives.,” he said.

“I believe that they will not pander to the bidding of Governor Fayose, who has turned himself into a thin god.

“Let me say this, I will defeat Fayose’s candidate in a free and fair primary. I will use myself;f to lay a foundation that you can emerge the flag bearer of a party even without governor’s support, because nobody can play God. It is God that anoints.

“But anything outside a credible primary to field a strong candidate like me, then it means the party has shortchanged itself in Ekiti in the July 14 governorship election.”

Mr. Adeyeye promised to work hard to make Ekti the hub of higher education in Nigeria while also investing heavily in the areas of rice and cocoa production to boost the economy.

He accused Mr. Fayose of killing investment in Ekiti, saying :”the governor even made efforts to kill my radio station, the first private station in Ekiti, it was as bad as that.

“I served as a SUBEB Chairman in Ekiti and the record I left there remains indelible. I am the best for the job and I will clinch the PDP’s ticket in spite of opposition.”

Mr. Fayose had earlier clarified that his support for his deputy would not deny other aspirants the right to a free and fair primaries.