One killed in Lagos NURTW fracas as Lagos govt. suspends union

Related News

A personal assistant to one of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW Chairmen in Idumota area of Lagos Island has been killed.

The personal assistant, identified simply as ‘Arnold Swagger’, was shot by suspected assassins in the early hours of Tuesday in the area.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the victim was an aide to a NURTW chairman in the area, Kunle Azeez, popularly known as Kunle Poly.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday morning that the assassins trailed the car belonging to Kunle Poly to Idumota, Lagos, at about some minutes past 1 Tuesday morning and opened fire on the occupants.

The source hinted that while Kunle Poly escaped, his personal assistant was hit by bullets and died on the spot.

There was palpable tension in the area Tuesday as traders and residents feared that there might be a reprisal attack, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government in its reaction on Tuesday ordered the immediate suspension of all activities of the NURTW on Lagos Island indefinitely, following the crisis rocking the union in the area.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, disclosed this shortly after the Security Council meeting held at the Lagos House, Ikeja and chaired by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Mr. Edgal said the decision was to forestall any further breakdown of law and order and ensure that the peace in the area was not hampered.

The police commissioner told members of the NURTW on Lagos Island to ensure they comply with the directive.

He said that government would not hesitate to totally proscribe all union activities if members continue to disturb the peace in the area.

”In view of the crisis rocking the NURTW chapter of the Lagos Island and the insecurity it is creating on the Island, the security council meeting today chaired by Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode has ordered that union activities be suspended on the Island until further notice.

“We are also using the opportunity to call on NURTW leadership in the state that nobody or group of persons, organisations will be allowed to tamper with the peaceful security situation in Lagos State.

“The government will not hesitate to proscribe completely all union activities in the state if their members do not obey the laws of the land and ensure that their activities do not amount to breaching the peace,” Mr. Edgal said.