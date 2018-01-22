Falae insists herdsmen burnt his farm as Ondo govt plans grazing law

Olu Falae [Photo: Expressng]

The Ondo State government on Monday deployed a delegation to the farm of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae, for an assessment of the damage by fire suspected to have been kindled by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Hectares of farms with yams, cassava and palm trees completely razed in the incident on Sunday evening.

Although the police in the state said they could not ascertain the cause of the fire, Mr. Falae insisted that it was herdsmen who set the farm on fire.

According to him, about 120 hectares of palm trees, cassava and plantains were affected.

He explained that it was the practice of herdsmen to set fire on the bush so that fresh grass suitable for the grazing of their cattle would spring out later.

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Gboyega Adefarati, who led the delegation to the farmland, said the government would soon transmit a bill to the state’s House of Assembly with a view to put in place a law to regulate the activities of herdsmen in the state.

He lamented the destruction of the farm as he undertook an extensive inspection of the razed farm.

Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, had earlier led security personnel to the farm.

Mr. Adeyanju could not ascertain the cause of the fire, noting that investigations had already commenced with a view to arresting the culprits.

