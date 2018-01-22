Fayose asks Ekiti herdsmen to register with N5,000

Related News

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has issued a stern warning to leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, on the need to keep their cattle away from farms, vowing to hold them responsible for any act of destruction and killing.

He also said Fulani herdsmen doing business in Ekiti State would henceforth register their identity for N5,000 within three months or face the wrath of the law.

Mr. Fayose met with MACBAN leaders, led by the Serikin Fulani in the state, Muhammed Abashe, as well as the Tiv community, farmers, local hunters and security agencies on Saturday.

He pointedly told Mr. Abashe that he would hold him responsible for further attacks as it seemed he was not doing enough to stem the tide of herdsmen’s destruction of farms and the killings in the state.

The governor said he was disgusted by the killing of a Tiv woman in Orin Ekiti by people suspected to be herders despite his earlier plea for restraint on the part of the herdsmen.

The killing of the woman followed the murder of a Fulani herdsmen, allegedly by persons from the Tiv tribe.

“If you (Fulani herders) still want to stay among us, you must accept the responsibility to ensure that none of our peoples’ farms is destroyed by herdsmen any longer,” the governor said.

“None of our people must be killed by your men, either they are strangers or those herdsmen living among us.

“If any killing or destruction of farms of our people occurs again in that area, I will ensure that I use the law to fight you their leader on it. This is the last warning I am giving you.”

According to Mr. Fayose, the activities of the herders had portrayed President Muhammadu Buhari and other notable Fulani leaders in the country in a bad light.

“This killing is giving Fulani people a bad name. If there are no good people among them, how would General Buhari rise to be president? There are doctors, lawyers, engineers and other notable professionals among you. This is denting their names. The greatest of men are the peacemakers,” he said.

“Even though President Buhari does not send people to kill, it is spoiling his name. We are to make sure the killing stops.”

The governor said he would not compromise in his efforts to shield the state from violence by herders, even as he said he would ensure increased surveillance of the state.

“We won’t be intimidated by the terror of the few. The moment you are caught, you will face the law,” Mr. Fayose said.

“The killing by Fulani is worse than Boko Haram. We want one Nigeria because we have gone far. Anyone harbouring criminals will not know peace. Enough is enough. Life is sacred and must be treated as such.

“I’m calling on the federal government to be firm, when actions are taken against this mindless individuals, this killing will stop. It is because they are taking it like a family affairs; this is not in the interest of Nigeria. Ordinary Nigerians can’t carry AK47 or pump action.

“I want you to go back home believing in one Nigeria. These are activities of criminals notwithstanding their ethnic background.”

While directing the herders to be registered in the next three months in their various location, Mr. Fayose said it would help in knowing who to hold responsible for any attacks.

“Many of the Fulani herdsmen who settled down here did so without permission from anyone. No one can be living with us and we, their host, would not know who they are,” he said.

“They said some are strangers who only come briefly but we don’t want that. Now, they would register with government for a token of N5,000.

“It is not their money that we need but their identity and locality. The sum of N5,000 would be renewable after a year.

“We are sending a bill to the state assembly which would be that anyone caught and found guilty of harbouring dangerous Fulani herdsmen would be jailed for five years without an option of fine.

“So, I urge every resident in Ekiti to report anyone or stranger who is suspected to be a killer Fulani herdsman.”