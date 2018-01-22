Police confirm burning of Falae’s farm

The Police in Ondo State have said efforts were underway to arrest those who attacked and razed the farm of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae, on Sunday.
 
The farm which is located along Igbatoro Road in Akure was reportedly attacked by herdsmen at about 5 p.m. on Sunday.
 
The Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday evening.
 
He, however, said it was difficult to determine whether the assailants were Fulani herdsmen.
 
“I can confirm that the place is on fire and our men are there trying to put it out,” he said.
 
“But I cannot confirm that those involved were Fulani herdsmen because we have not made any arrest. It is only after an arrest we can ascertain those who set it on fire.
 
“Even Falae said he suspected that they were Fulani herdsmen, he himself did not see them.”
 
He said the fire service were invited but they could not be available because they complained of lack of equipment to quench the fire.
 
Mr. Joseph said the command had launched an investigation into the incident and would ensure the culprits were arrested.

