Suspected herdsmen reportedly raze Olu Falae’s Ondo farm

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Sunday evening reportedly attacked the farm of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae, and set it on fire.

Details of the attack have been sketchy and efforts to reach Mr. Falae have been unsuccessful.

The farm located at Igbatoro Road, in the suburb of Akure, the Ondo State capital, had been attacked several times by the herders, one of which resulted in Mr. Falae’s kidnap in 2015.

The spokesman of a Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, who confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, said Mr. Falae personally called him to inform him of the attack.

“He (Falae) confirmed to me at 5 p.m. today that the herdsmen attacked his farm this evening,” said Mr. Odumakin.

“He said he called the police, but no help was forthcoming.

“The action of the herdsmen is putting Nigeria on the edge.

“It is so unfortunate that those in the leadership of this country have failed to do anything to arrest the situation or they are complicit in the whole episode.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Ondo State Police command, Femi Joseph, said he could not confirm the report, but would check on the development before making comments.

Mr. Falae’s phone was also not reachable when our correspondent made efforts to call him on the phone.