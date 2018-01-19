Ibadan kingship controversy: Court nullifies review by Oyo govt

Related News

An Oyo State High Court has nullified the review of the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and other related chieftaincies in Ibadan land.

The court, presided by Justice Olajumoke Aiki, on Friday declared the review as unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

The Oyo State Government had in 2017 set up a review commission headed by Justice Akintunde Boade. The commission recommended the review of the Olubadan chieftaincy system.

The commission also recommended the creation of monarchs in Ibadan which led to the installation of 21 kings by the state governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

But a former governor of Oyo State and Osi Olubadan of Ibadan land, Rashidi Ladoja, last year challenged the composition and recommendations of the commission in court.

Delivering his judgement on Friday, Justice Aiki held that wearing of beaded crowns is beyond the purview of sections 10, 12 and 25 of the Oyo State Chiefs Law.

According to Punch newspaper, the court also ruled that Section 25 of the Chiefs Law could not be treated in isolation to the provisions of Parts Two and Three of the Chiefs Laws which the court said did not give power to the governor to review the Olubadan chieftaincy declaration.

Rashidi Ladoja

Similarly, the court also ruled that the law restrains the state government from accepting and implementing the reports of the commission.