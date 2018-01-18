Pregnant woman murdered in Ekiti

Related News

A pregnant woman was on Thursday killed in Orin Ekiti, in Ido-Osi local government area of Ekiti State by yet to be identified armed persons.

The woman, who was said to be of Tiv ethnicity, was reportedly shot before she was hacked.

The death of the Tiv woman came four days after a Fulani herdsman was killed in a similar situation by persons said to be from the Tiv community in Ekiti State.

The development, suspected by residents of the community as a reprisal, occurred despite passionate pleas from the state governor, Ayo Fayose, that there should be no further bloodshed as the first culprit would be fished out and punished according to the law.

Eyewitnesses said the woman, whose name was not given, was shot in the head, and her eyes were plucked out as a result of the attack.

Mr. Fayose had on Wednesday met with Fulani and Tiv leaders, and urged them to exercise restraint as security agencies investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, a referendum is being planned for the town in regard to the vacant traditional stool of the Olirin of Orin Ekiti, which holds on Saturday.

A former chairman of the local government, Sanmi Olubummo, who confirmed the incident, said another person sustained severe injuries and was receiving treatment at a hospital.

Mr. Olubummo said police officers from Ido-Ekiti Divisional Headquarters visited the scene of the killing, but noted that there was calm in the town.

“The incident happened inside the Orin Farm Settlement. Nobody knows what led to the crisis in the early hours of Thursday but our people said the Bororo herdsmen killed the pregnant woman,” he said.

However, the Regent and the Olorin-in-Council stated that the referendum would hold on Saturday to resolve controversies surrounding the royal stool despite the incident.

When contacted, Ekiti State Police Commissioner, Abdullahi Chafe, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

“I am not in Ekiti, so I have not been briefed about the incident,” he said.