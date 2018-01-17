Soldiers, Indian hemp growers engage in shootout in Owo forest

Related News

Troops from the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Ondo State have recovered 63 bags of cannabis, otherwise known as Indian hemp, and ammunition after a gun duel with cultivators of the weed in a forest in Owo, Ondo State.

A statement from the brigade headquarters signed by Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Ojo Adelegan, said the troops had gone to the forest on Monday after receiving information on the nefarious activities of the gang.

“The operation was as a result of a tip off information on the criminal activities of the notorious gang in a hideout in the forest,” the statement said.

“During the operation, there was an exchange of fire between our own troops and the criminals who later fled as a result of the superior fire power against them.

“The troop recovered 63 bags of Indian Helm, 23 expended cartridges and 9 unexpended cartridges.”

The army spokesperson urged the public to always avail the security agencies with useful information on any criminal activity in the state.

He also to warned criminals to stay away from the state as the army would not give any room for illegality and criminally minded persons in the state.