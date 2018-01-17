Osun LG Polls: Despite litigation, state electoral agency says date unchanged

Related News

The Chairman of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), Segun Oladitan, has said the January 27 date of the local government elections would hold despite legal contentions regarding it.

He told electoral officers and other interested groups at a training on Tuesday in Osogbo that 18 political parties had completed necessary processes to participate in the election.

Mr. Oladitan said the commission was ready for the exercise and all necessary machinery had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

The OSSIEC chairman said the case instituted against the process at the Abuja High Court by some individuals in the opposition was faulty and could not change the date of the election.

“I am a lawyer of repute and I know that the litigation plotted to stop us from conducting the election are not sufficient nor capable of putting a halt to the process,” said Mr. Oladitan,

He noted that the training, which has the theme: Updating Knowledge in Trends and Dynamic of Grassroots Election Management and Administration, was designed to enable the staff of the commission to be abreast of the best practices in the conduct of elections.

He charged the electoral officers to see themselves as unbiased umpires and be good ambassadors of the commission by working hard to ensure a free, fair, credible and successful election.

The Peoples Democratic Party in Osun had filed a suit in court against the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), over what it termed the illegal establishment of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The court ruled that the parties should maintain “status quo ante” pending the hearing of the case proper. It also slated the next hearing for January 28, a day after the election would now have been held and concluded.

The Osun State Government had since dispelled insinuations that the court ruling meant a stoppage of the election.