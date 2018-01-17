Ekiti 2018: Stay away from FUOYE, groups warn politicians

Related News

The Coalition for the Advancement of Ekiti State, COAED, and the Federal University, Oye Ekiti Chapter of the Ekiti Students Union have warned politicians in the state not to drag the institution into the political conflicts attending the contest for the governorship seat of the state.

The groups in separate statements in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, said there is an ongoing politicisation of academic activities at FUOYE.

“FUOYE is one of a few federal institutions in Ekiti State and it behoves on all of us to join hands with its managers to realise their vision of turning this school into a world class institution,’’ Gbolade Oguntomole, the Executive Secretary of COAED said.

“It is disheartening that politicians from Ekiti, rather than look for ways to assist FUOYE to grow fast, have been more interested in using elements in the school to score falsely procured cheap points.’’

The groups said they were moved to intervene following allegations that the university was operating an anti-Ekiti agenda by replacing Ekiti workers with others from Ogun, home state of its Vice Chancellor, Kayode Soremekun.

The President of the Ekiti Student Union in FUOYE, Akomolafe A.F., said his members joined COAD in dissociating themselves from the allegations against the Vice Chancellor as it is false.

“To put the records straight, we are certain that while the Vice-Chancellor is from Ogun State, the Librarian, Dr. Gboyega Adio is from Oyo State. The Acting Bursar and her husband are from Oyo and Osun States respectively and the Director of Administration, Mr. O. Odusanya is from Lagos State and not Ogun State as alleged,” he said.

“The Deputy Vice-Chancellor is from Ogun State, but is married to an Ekiti woman. Meanwhile, it should be noted that the Deputy Vice Chancellor was overwhelmingly voted for by a Senate whose membership is largely drawn from Ekiti.

“It is also instructive to know that we have seven Faculties in the University namely: Faculty of Agriculture, Arts, Education, Engineering, Social Science, Science, Management Sciences and the Postgraduate School. Five of these faculties are headed by Deans who are indigenes of Ekiti State.

“They are: Prof Rasaki Bakare, Prof. Alabadan, Prof. Adebitan, Prof. Omolayo and Prof. Oladele. It is also a fact that 58 per cent of the workforce, (senior staff alone) hail from Ekiti State. Therefore, the issue of marginalisation of Ekiti indigenes as stated by these shadowy groups does not arise.

“We believe that this inaccurate information is the handiwork of a fifth columnist and enemy of the advancement of the young institution.

“Our hope lies in the fact that, Ekiti indigenes are more enlightened to appreciate the rule of law and the process of appointments in Federal institutions.’’