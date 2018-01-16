No more mass promotion in Oyo civil service – Ajimobi

Related News

The Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has said that the era of mass promotion in the state civil service has come to an end.

A statement by Yomi Katinka, Mr. Ajimobi’s spokesperson, said the governor reiterated that the culture, which encourages “indolence and inefficiency”, has gone for good.

Promotion in the state civil service would henceforth be based on competence, hard work, efficiency and a service-oriented public service, the governor said.

Mr. Ajimobi spoke at the 2018 edition of annual new year interfaith service, held at the Governor’s Office Car Park, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

“As we have started doing, highfliers and those who make a meaningful and significant contribution to the development of Oyo State will be identified and adequately,” Mr. Ajimobi said.

“By so doing, we will unlock the potential within the system. In this wise, the present appraisal system in the public service will be reviewed. Some innovations will be introduced to make an assessment of the performance of workers more objective and quantifiable.

“We have jettisoned mass promotion, which encourages indolence and inefficiency. Henceforth, only those who deserve to be promoted, and have been found worthy in efficiency and competence, will be promoted.”

Meanwhile, the outgoing Head of Service in the state, Soji Eniade, was offered a political appointment as ‘executive assistant’ to the governor, for what he called his exceptional performance, intelligence, diligence and efficiency.

The governor also announced a donation of N250,000 to a civil servant who he adjudged as the best dressed at the occasion.

The statement said Mr. Ajimobi also announced that with effect from January 2018, civil servants in the state would be made to participate in the recently-launched state health insurance scheme, which attracts free medical service on payment of N650 per month.