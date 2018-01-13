I will unite Yoruba race – Are Ona Kakanfo

Related News

The newly installed 15th Are Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Saturday pledged to unite the race irrespective of party leanings.

Mr. Adams made the promise in his speech at his installation held at Durbar Stadium in Oyo town of Oyo State, which was attended by a number of personalities across the country, with majority of the guests from the South-west.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo had been in seclusion for four days to perform traditional rites, before his official installation by the Alafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, who accompanied him to the venue with his (Adams) regalia of office.

PREMIUM TIMES reports from the event venue that the entire ancient town was agog, as the celebration lasted for hours.

Notable dignitaries at the colourful ceremony include, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao- Akala(former Oyo State Governor) ,Olusegun Mimiko(former Governor of Ondo State) and Emmanuel Uduaghan (former Governor of Delta State 0 among others.

Speaking further, the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, leader who was installed by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi also promised to give scholarships regularly to indigent students as part of his philanthropic duty.

The Chairman of the planning committee, Ayo Ladigbolu, earlier in his speech outlined the responsibilities of the Are Ona Kakanfo to include settling disputes among communities, uniting different interests among others.

The Alaafin of Oyo in his remarks reeled out the rich cultural and traditional history of Aare Ona Kakanfo title, and described Gani Adams as most appropriate to occupy the noble position, considering his unwavering passion for the the peace, progress, unity and development of the Yoruba race.