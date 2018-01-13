Oyo agog as Gani Adams becomes 15th ‘Aare Ona Kakanfo’

Related News

Oyo State is agog as a former leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress, a Yoruba group, is being installed the 15th Are Ona Kakanfo.

The Durbar Stadium venue of the event is already filled to capacity, as cultural troupes from Oyo, Osun and Ondo states entertain guest.

Mr. Adams arrived the venue few minutes ago in company of the Alafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi.

The event is witnessed by Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, former governors Adebayo Alao- Akala, Olusegun Mimiko and Emmanuel Uduaghan of Oyo, Ondo and Delta respectively.

Similarly, thousands of OPC members, as well as Odua Peoples Union, OPU, are attending.

They title has been described as the Yoruba “generalissimo”.

The ceremony has just started with the rendition of the national anthem.