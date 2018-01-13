Ajimobi appoints Chancellor of State-owned Technical University

Related News

The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has approved the appointment of an oil magnate and philanthropist, Tunde Afolabi, as the pioneer chancellor of the state-owned Technical University, Ibadan.

The Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Olalekan Alli, announced the appointment, which takes immediate effect, in a statement on Friday.

Academic activities began at the newly-established university in January 2018.

The 67-year-old Oyo State indigene is a 1973 Geology graduate of the Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA; and holds a Master of Science in Geology from the Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

Mr. Afolabi is a major player in the oil industry, having worked with TEXACO Inc, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA and Mobil USA INC. Dallas Texas, USA, before returning home to establish AMNI Production Company Limited, Lagos, a petroleum exploration outfit.

The new chancellor is a Fellow of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society; Science Association of Nigeria; Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists and a recipient of the prestigious ECOWAS Distinguished Corporate Achievers Award.

He is a certified member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists; member of New Orleans Geological Society and an Active member of the Nigerian Association of Indigenous Exploration and Production Companies.