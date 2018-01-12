OAU reinstates one of four students suspended over protest

Related News

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, have reinstated one out of the four students suspended for protesting poor welfare conditions in October 2017.

The institution lifted the suspension on John Udeh, a 200-level student of Arts and Social Science Education following his letter of apology to the management. The letter was dated November 16, 2017.

According to his reinstatement letter issued by the Registrar of the university, Dotun Awoyemi and made available to our PREMIUM TIMES, his apology has made the university reverse his suspension.

The reinstatement letter partly read: “After due consideration of the content of your letter of apology and security report that you have strictly complied with the conditions given in the letter suspending you from the university, the Vice Chancellor has graciously directed that the suspension order on you be lifted forthwith. In this respect and in compliance with the Vice Chancellor’s directives, the suspension is hereby lifted and your studentship reinstated with immediate effect.”

Also, confirming his reinstatement to our correspondent in a telephone conversation, the registrar said: “The reinstated student already complied with the provisions of the suspension that pending their suspension, they should not be seen on campus which he abided with. We are also parents and we need not to delay his reinstatement since he already apologised. If others do the needful, they will also be considered.”

The Dean of Students Affairs, Isiaka Aransi, also told our correspondent that the reinstated student has shown remorse.

“The reinstated student has shown a sense of remorseful. He wrote a letter of apology and the university considered that. We need to reform our students to do what is right. He has gotten letter of reinstatement. That’s all,” Mr. Aransi said.

PREMIUM TIMES could not get a reaction from the affected student at the time of filing report.