Oyo appoints governing councils for six tertiary institutions

The Oyo State Government on Tuesday announced the constitution of the governing councils for the six state-owned tertiary institutions.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun, said I. A. Adeyemi has been appointed to head the Governing Council of The Polytechnic, Ibadan while members of the council include Lasun Olayiwola, Olusola Babalola, Ajibola Eesuola, Ehinlanwo, Kareem A. Abidoye, E.A. Adegun and Deji Akande.

The OkeOgun Polytechnic, Saki, has Tijani Moshood as Chairman, while O. D. Akinyemi, Funmilola O. Omotayo, Dimeji Okunlola, Taoreed Adeleke, Ayinla Lanre Musibau and Raji Rasaki are members of the board.

The Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa Governing Council would be chaired by Ogundiran Ogunwale, while Yemisi Obalowo, Peter Olamakinde, Solomon Adeseun, Remi Olajire, Adewuyi Moruf Adebayo and Adegbite A. Ayodeji are members.

Sulaiman Adediran was appointed the Chairman of the Governing Council of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo, with Fasasi Musibau Keulere, Olusanjo Akanmu, Omotosho Kinsley Kayode, Adesiji Gbadegesin, Olatunji Quadri Arowolo and Adebayo Abiodun Tirimisiyu as members.

The Governing Council of the College of Education, Lanlate, has Olanrewaju Ademola as Chairman, while Daud Amoo Alaga, Muritala Bidmoz, Olaseni Adio, Rasheed Raliat Yemi, Adenrele Olayiwola and Bamidele Samson are members.

The Chairman of College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, is Lateef Sanni while Yemisi Iranloye, S.R.T. Oketobo, Rufai Oladejo, Mercy Aboyade, Joshua Oluwole Olukunle, Alayande Rahman Abdulahi and Temitope Samson are members of the council.

The Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Olalekan Alli, said the state government would ensure that solutions were found for all the myriad of problems affecting the institutions.

He added that the constitution of the governing councils would address some of the issues.

Mr. Alli said the new governing councils would be sworn by the governor, Abiola Ajimobi, “in due course,” adding that all the institutions would resume academic activities soon.