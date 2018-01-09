UI commences exams amid tight security

Related News

The University of Ibadan commenced its second semester examinations for the 2016/17 academic session on Monday mid tight security.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Idowu Olayinka, had stressed the need for the commencement of the examination. He also assured students of the provision of security and other means of comfort to ensure that students prepare adequately for the exams.

Prior to the commencement of the examination, a shadowy Guerilla Students’ Movement had threatened to disrupt the examinations on the ground of the ‘high level of inconvenience’ experienced by students ahead of the examinations.

The movement had in its earlier statement recommended that the examinations be put on hold until after the suspension of the ongoing strike by the non-teaching workers. The strike had led to the closure of libraries, lecturer rooms and poor power supply on campus.

In the early hours of Monday, which was the scheduled date for the commencement of the examination, operatives of the Nigerian Police Force were seen outside the university, close to the school gate, with three patrol vans. The security unit of the university, also known as ‘Abafele’ also stood at strategic locations within the institution.

The examinations commenced with the General Studies (GES) papers.

The University of Ibadan had resumed the session on February 20, 2017. It is expected to end the session, based on the current examination timetable, on February 2, 2018.

Elsewhere, the non-teaching workers at the University of Uyo disrupted the screening exercise for the newly admitted students

“The Faculty Officers are members of NASU/SSANU. It is our responsibility. So, how can the University conduct screening while we’re on strike? It is sacrilageous and we will resist it vehemently,” said a staff who volunteered to speak without being named.