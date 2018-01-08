Ekiti monarch accused of murder absent in court

Related News

The Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Ganiyu Obasoyin, was on Monday absent at an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court where he is standing trial over alleged murder.

The monarch is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, attempted murder and murder.

A prison officer, O. Osamuyiwa, however, told the court that the Olukere was “seriously ill” and on admission at the Prison Clinic.

Mr. Osamuyiwa told the court that Mr. Obasoyin may be referred to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), for further medical attention.

The Olukere was charged to court for murder on December 27, 2017 in connection with alleged violence to prevent the commissioning of a hotel in his domain.

He was charged alongside Adewole Sunday, Adetowoju Bode, Kayode Michael, Olowolafe Tola and Aluko Taiwo.

The other accused were, however, present in court.

The Ekiti State Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, Gbemiga Adaramola, informed the court of the intention of the state to take over the prosecution of the case from the police.

Mr. Adaramola, therefore, sought for an adjournment, to enable him study the case file.

The counsel to the accused, Ademola Adeyemi, had argued against the DPP reading out the charges against the defendants in the absence of the Olukere in court.

The Magistrate, Dupe Afeniforo, however, overruled the defence counsel.

“There is nothing to worry about since the plea of the accused had not been taken,’’ she ruled.

Ms. Afeniforo ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison, pending legal advice and adjourned the case till January 19.

(NAN)