PDP vows to recall Rep who decamped to APC

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said plans were underway to recall a member of the House of Representatives, Mayowa Akinfolarin, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC‎.

Mr. Akinfolarin represents Ile-Oluji Oke-Igbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

The party’s National Vice Chairman, South West, Eddy Olafeso, who spoke to reporters in Akure, said arrangements had been concluded to ensure the lawmakers loses his seat at the House of Representatives for defecting to the APC.

He condemned the defection of Mr. Akinfolarin and other representatives who dumped PDP for APC, and vowed that the defectors would not go unpunished.

“We are starting a process of recall for Mayowa Akinfolarin who called all PDP leaders evil and that he has actually gone on a journey for political survival,” Mr. Olafeso said.

“We detest that. He took our sweat and blood, and walked away; and thinks he can pee on our heads? We are going to challenge him and recall him. He took the mandate of the people and walked away with it.

“To compare in terms of capacity and intellectualism, who can Mayowa compete with here among the people that are seated. He will hear from us, now that he says we are evil, we will make him the evil person.

“Whoever takes the sweat of other people and walked away with it; law of Karma is waiting at the corner for him.”