UI to commence examinations despite workers’ strike

The University of Ibadan has resolved to commence its second semester examinations on January 8 despite the ongoing strike by the non-teaching staff of the university, as well as threats from a students organisation.

This was made known in a statement by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Idowu Olayinka, during the weekend.

Mr. Olayinka, a professor, stressed the need for the commencement of the examination, and also assured students of the provision of security and other means of comfort to ensure that students prepare adequately for the exams.

The announcement came in spite of the industrial action by the the non-teaching staff of the university, which has been on strike since November 27, 2017, over the alleged lopsided sharing formula in the Earned Academic Allowances released by the federal government. The strike led to the closure of some lecture rooms and poor electricity supply on campus.

Also, a students’ movement regarded as The Guerilla Students’ Movement in a statement titled, “Students’ victimisation and systematic suppression in the University of Ibadan: One instance, too many!!” and signed by one Gihoko Orlington of the Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan, expressed its position on the scheduled examinations.

“That the Second Semester Examinations will kick off in a number of days is no longer news, yet, there are vital issues that threaten students’ optimum welfare still largely unresolved. The deaf ears the University continues to pay to the grievances of NASU, SSANU & NAAT has placed a huge question mark on the conduct of examinations, as only a blind fool will deny the irreplaceable role Non-Academic Staff play in examinations. Currently, many Lecture Theatres still remain under lock, almost all laboratories are inaccessible and the whole University populace, especially the Undergraduate Students in Halls of Residence, who will write the examinations, are at the mercy of the power-holding NASU members, who seamlessly snuff the light as soon as they sniff ASUU Members.

“Let it be known to all and sundry, that we The Guerilla Students’ Movement will stop at nothing to ensure all these demands (of the striking staff) are met.”

The university, however, said measures have been put in place to ensure a hitch free examination.

“Sequel to the outcome of the Special Meeting of the Senate of the University of Ibadan held on 5 January 2018, the Management hereby informs the public, especially its undergraduate students, parents and all stakeholders that the Second Semester Examinations for the 2016/2017 Academic Session will commence as scheduled from 8 January 2018. All arrangements have been put in place to ensure the seamless conduct of the examinations and the relative comfort of our students on campus despite the national industrial action embarked upon by members of SSANU, NAAT and NASU.

“Despite the peculiarity of the prevailing situation on campus, occasioned by the on-going industrial action, the University Management is determined to always act in the best interest of its students.

“The University, therefore, seeks the maximum cooperation and understanding of all students and assures relevant stakeholders that it has made provisions for security and the supply of essential services on campus for the duration of the Second Semester examinations,” the management said.